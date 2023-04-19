Andhra Pradesh: April 22 is last date for submission of application without late fee for AP LAWCET

April 19, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - GUNTUR

The last date for submission of online applications for the AP Law Common Entrance Test - 2023 (AP LAWCET) and AP PG Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) without late fee is April 22.

“The aspirants can also submit their applications for these exams with a late fee of ₹500 till April 29 and with ₹1,000 till May 5, and with a late fee of ₹2,000 up to May 9,” AP LAWCET convener B. Satyanarayana of Acharya Nagarjuna University told The Hindu.

He said the common entrance test was being conducted for admission to all law colleges in Andhra Pradesh for courses such as three-year LLB and five-year integrated LLB at the UG level and LLM at the PG level.

“Acharya Nagarjuna University is conducting the examinations for this academic year on behalf of the A.P. State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE),” Prof. Satyanarayana said.

“The admissions into all law courses at all the law colleges and universities campuses in the State will be done based on the rank achieved by the students in these examinations,” he added.

Prof. Satyanarayana said the examinations were scheduled to be conducted on May 20 from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. across the State.

Students who have completed Intermediate or equivalent with 10+2 pattern (Class 10 and two or three years Intermediate or equivalent) can apply for the five-year integrated LLB course and those who have completed graduation in 10 + 2 + 3 pattern can apply for the three-year LLB course. Those who wish to gain admission into a two-year LLM course should qualify the LLB three-year or LLB five-year degrees.

There are many specialisations in LLM courses such as Business Law, Constitutional Law, Commercial Law, Corporate and Securities Law, International Law, Intellectual Property Rights, and Labour Capital and Law.

Prof. Satyanarayana said after completing the courses, the students could get employment opportunities in various companies, or practise as advocates in various courts. They could also serve as faculty in various law colleges, he added.

Details such as fee structure, important dates, and syllabus are available in the website — https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.