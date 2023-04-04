ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: April 10 last date for applying for APECET-2023 without late fee

April 04, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

JNTU, Kakinada, to conduct APECET-2023 on May 5 through online mode at various test centres located in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday said that the last date for the submission of online applications for the AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET - 2023) without a late fee is April 10.

In a statement, the Council Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said that APECET-2023 is being held for admission into BE, B. Tech and B. Pharm courses under the lateral entry (admission into second year) by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K)on behalf of the APSCHE. APECET-2023 will be conducted on May 5 through online mode at various test centres located in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad.

Candidates who seek admission in the second year (Lateral Entry) B.E/B. Tech/B. Pharm courses in the University and private professional colleges of Andhra Pradesh should submit the online application by paying the registration fee on or before April 10.

For more details, candidates may visit the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET.

