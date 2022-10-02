Andhra Pradesh: APPSC notifies direct recruitment posts

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 02, 2022 21:14 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued notifications to fill various posts through direct recruitment.

It has issued notification for 92 posts in Group-I services (General / Limited Recruitment), and candidates can apply from October 13 to November 2. Notification has also been issued for 17 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts in the A.P. Transport Subordinate Service (General / Limited Recruitment). Candidates can apply for these posts from November 2 to 22.

The notifications are available on the commission’s website — https://psc.ap.gov.in — and the candidates can apply in the online mode.

