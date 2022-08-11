Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: APPSC Group-I aspirants allege foul play

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA August 11, 2022 18:20 IST
Eight aspirants, including T. Vijaya Bhaskar, who had appeared for the A.P. Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I Mains examination conducted in 2019, alleged in an additional affidavit they filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court against certain irregularities, that a second evaluation was done illegally after discarding the first “to favour some kith and kin and privileged aspirants.”

The aggrieved candidates, in the affidavit filed by senior advocate Jandhyala Ravi Shankar, alleged that several irregularities had taken place even in the second round of manual evaluation of the answer scripts and the existing OMR sheets.

They contended that 6,807 candidates had appeared for the examination and that the total number of answer booklets ought to be 47,649. An equal number of OMR sheets (one per booklet) should be there, they added.

The APPSC had ordered 49,000 OMR sheets and the excess sheets were used to tamper with the marks of the “privileged candidates,” the aggrieved aspirants alleged.

Besides, the APPSC had misled the court at every stage of the proceedings, and by concealing the fact that the second evaluation was done after the first, it committed perjury, they alleged.

The numbers of answer scripts, OMR sheets and bundles were manipulated to select candidates who failed in the earlier evaluation, the petitioners informed the court, seeking appropriate orders.

