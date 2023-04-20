ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: approver in former MP murder case gets additional security cover

April 20, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan

The police department has provided additional security cover to Shaik Dastagiri, the driver who turned approver in the sensational murder case of former Member of Parliament (Kadapa) Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, in view of the increased threat perception.

Mr. Dastagiri had approached the department seeking additional cover, in the backdrop of the fast-paced developments witnessed during the last one week leading to the arrest of Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy.

Responding to the plea to increase security cover to his family members as well, the department increased the existing 1+1 security cover to 1+5.

The plea came in the wake of charges and counter-charges between Mr. Dastagiri and Mr. Avinash Reddy, for which the approver challenged the Member of Parliament to prove his allegations. He also gave exclusive interviews to some electronic media outlets and web channels to drive home this point, thus incurring the wrath of YSR Congress Party activists and sympathisers.

