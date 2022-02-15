Andhra Pradesh appoints K. V. Rajendranath Reddy as new DGP

Current DGP D. Gautam Sawang has been transferred

A 1992-batch IPS officer, Kasi Reddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy has been appointed as the Director-General of Police (DGP-Head of Police Force) for Andhra Pradesh, while D. Gautam Sawang has been transferred according to an order issued by the State Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy is currently DG (Intelligence). Orders to this effect were issued on Tuesday. Mr. Sawang, who took charge in June 2018, served as DGP for two years and nine months.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy has also served as the DG (Vigilance and Enforcement), Commissioner of Police of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

The new DGP will take charge shortly, while the outgoing DGP was asked to report to the Government, the orders stated.