Andhra Pradesh: Applications invited for admissions in model schools

The Department of School Education has invited online applications for admission into Class 6 of the 164 Model Schools (Adarsh Schools) in the State for the academic year 2022-23.

In a statement, Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar said English is the medium of instruction in these schools and education is imparted free of cost. The admissions would be made based on draw of lots, he said.

Eligible students could apply from June 5 to 16 through a general number allocated to them after payment of the application fee.

Elaborating on the criteria, he said students belonging to OC and BC communities should have been born between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2012 while the SC and ST student applicants should have been born between September 1, 2008 and August 31, 2012.

For details, students should visit the website https://apms.ap.gov.in/apms/

Inter admissions

The department has also invited applications for admission in Intermediate first year course in these schools in the MPC. BiPC, MEC and CEC groups.

Only students who passed 10th Class in Government or government recognised schools can apply. The admissions would be made based on the merit list and following the rules of reservation, he said.