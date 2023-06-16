HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: APPGECET-2023 results released

June 16, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
SVU Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy releasing the APPGECET-2023 results in Tirupati on Thursday.

About 86.72% of the candidates who had appeared for the Andhra Pradesh PG Engineering Common Entrance Test (APPGECET-2023) conducted in May qualified in the examination.

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) conducted the entrance examination for the third time on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy released the results here on Thursday, while APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy virtually participated in the programme.

The test was conducted on May 27, 28 and 29, and the results were declared in a fortnight, Prof. Hemachandra Reddy said, and appreciated CET convener R.V.S. Satyanarayana for the laudable effort.

In all, 5,970 of the 7,167 applicants appeared for the test. Of them, 5,177 candidates (86.72%) qualified in the test, said Prof. Raja Reddy.

He said the test was conducted at 15 centres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for admission into 13 streams such as computer science, civil, EEE, ECE, mechanical, chemical, geoinformatics, instrumentation, metallurgy, nanotechnology, biotechnology, pharmacy and food technology.

