Andhra Pradesh: APPGCET-2022 admission schedule released

November 29, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh State council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday released the second and final phase of the admission schedule of AP Post-Graduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET)- 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the Council Secretary and the exam convenor Y. Nazeer Ahammed said the notification for the exam would be released on November 30, while candidates could register their names for web counselling from November 30 to December 2 and online certificate verification would be done from December 1 to 3.

The candidates could exercise their web options from December 4 to 6, makes changes to web options, if any, on December 6, allotment of seats would be done on December 8 and candidates should report at their respective colleges from December 9 to 13, said the statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US