Andhra Pradesh: APPGCET-2022 admission schedule released

November 29, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh State council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday released the second and final phase of the admission schedule of AP Post-Graduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET)- 2022.

In a statement, the Council Secretary and the exam convenor Y. Nazeer Ahammed said the notification for the exam would be released on November 30, while candidates could register their names for web counselling from November 30 to December 2 and online certificate verification would be done from December 1 to 3.

The candidates could exercise their web options from December 4 to 6, makes changes to web options, if any, on December 6, allotment of seats would be done on December 8 and candidates should report at their respective colleges from December 9 to 13, said the statement.

