Andhra Pradesh: app to help rural patients reach out to doctors in time

Andhra Pradesh Caare Healthtech Services Private Limited CEO S. Chandramouli (right) releasing a pamphlet on the ‘Caare’ app in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

April 10, 2022 19:35 IST

RMPs will guide patients to explain problems to doctors, says app developer

In an attempt to provide timely healthcare services to patients in the rural and remote areas, Chandramouli Samatham, an MBA graduate from Ireland, has developed a mobile application titled ‘Caare’.

The app helps patients to connect with doctors and explain them the health issues with the help of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs). In telemedicine system, patients can interact with doctors directly, without any assistance of persons who have basic knowledge in healthcare services. However, the “Caare’ incorporates the role of RMPs who guide and help patients convey their problems to doctors.

Andhra Pradesh Community Rural Medical Practitioners’ Association zonal president Jangam Joshi hailed the initiative by Mr. Chandramouli, who is also the CEO of the Caare Healthtech Services Private Limited.

“With this app, doctors can advise us to ensure initial treatment to patients before bringing them to hospital. It enhances the confidence of patients. RMPs will also not experiment with medicines when they are assured of quick and direct guidance from senior doctors,” said Mr. Joshi after releasing a pamphlet on the ‘Caare’ app in Vizianagaram.

Mr. Chandramouli said he had developed the app after observing the condition of many COVID -19 patients who struggled to explain their conditions to doctors over phone. “The app will help not just patients and RMPs, but also doctors. Many doctors in north Andhra region have joined hands with us to serve patients in an organised manner,” said Mr. Chandramouli.