Andhra Pradesh: App that makes learning easier for CBSE students developed

The app, developed by SkillzInfinity India Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based start-up, to be soon launched in select schools of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
November 06, 2022 20:47 IST

Ravi Kamma and M. Bhanu Prakash, co-founders of the app, InfinitiQ, were in Anantapur on Sunday for the pre-launch programme. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

A Hyderabad-based start-up, SkillzInfinity India Private Limited, developed an integrated education application to make learning easy for the students of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) schools.

At a pre-launch programme held in Anantapur on Sunday, co-founders Ravi Kamma and M. Bhanu Prakash said that their aim is to strengthen the school education system with the help of technology.

“The app, InfinitiQ, based on the syllabus of CBSE, will help students learn and understand topics in a wholesome manner,” said Mr. Bhanu Prakash.

The app would be launched in a few days in select schools in Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Class IX students in the current academic year, they said. It would then be launched in other States and for students of other classes from the next academic year, said Mr. Ravi Kamma.

The team behind the app are four friends from Jeypore in Odisha, who had the dream of starting an educational institution in their native town. The dream was realised in the form of an app that can help students across the country, the co-founders said.

An educationist from Anantapur Narayana Sarma and SKU-Atal Incubation Centre Director K. Nagabhushan Raju also spoke on the occasion. 

