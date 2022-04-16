Andhra Pradesh: APNGOs urge Dharmana to bring their grievances to the notice of Chief Minister

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Saturday said that cooperation of employees was very much needed for the effective implementation of various government programmes. APNGOs State Associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu, Srikakulam district president Hanumanthu Sairam and other leaders felicitated the Minister at the latter’s residence here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasada Rao said that the government took many steps for the welfare of employees in spite of financial constraints. He said that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was sympathetic over the pending issues of the employees. Mr. Purushottam Naidu urged Mr. Prasada Rao to use his good offices to bring their issues, including scrapping of Contributory Pension System (CPS), to the notice of the Chief Minister.