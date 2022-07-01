Andhra Pradesh: APL team Coastal Riders unveils team jersey, logo

ACA lauded for its initiative to launch the cricket league

SAAP chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, MLC Lella Appireddy and MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasada Reddy at the launch of the jersey and logo of the Coastal Riders team. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Cricket leagues like the Indian Premier League and its off-shoots have given new opportunities to emerging cricket players in a big way, said chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Byreddy Siddharth Reddy.

Inaugurating the team jersey and logo of Coastal Riders, a cricket franchise which is part of the Andhra Premier League (APL), Mr. Siddharth Reddy said that cricketers now have the opportunity to play in various leagues throughout the year.

The Coastal Riders team is owned by Guntur-based Uday Hospitals managing director M. Ramakrishna Reddy and the family of Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy from Prakasam district.

“I hope that this team will perform to the best of its ability and the APL, which is set to begin in the first week of July, will be a platform for showcasing talented players from this region. Players should be given freedom and the support at this level,” said Mr. Siddharth Reddy.

MLC Lella Appireddy said that Andhra Pradesh has produced some fine cricketers and hoped that the APL would help bring emerging talents in the State to the national spotlight.

Franchise co-owner Dr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that players from Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts will play for the team. G. Shankara Rao is the head coach while T. Vijaya Kumar is the assistant coach. The team will play its first match against Godavari Titans on July 6 in Visakhapatnam.