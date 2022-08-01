Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: APIIC’s tax collection in July stands at ₹40 crore

The A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) collected property tax amounting to ₹40 crore, including ₹35 crore paid online, in July 2022 which according to an official release is the highest-ever tax garnered in a month in its history.

It is due to the 5% discount offered on one-time tax payments made before July 31. A special drive undertaken from June 27 to July 31 evoked tremendous response from industrialists, the APIIC release said.

Out of 15 zones, Visakhapatnam special zone stood on top with a tax collection of ₹13 crore followed by Tirupati with ₹8 crore and Visakhapatnam regular zone with ₹7 crore. Kakinada, Vijayawada and Srikakulam zones had a tax collection of ₹2 crore each.

Earlier, the APIIC’s average tax collection was about ₹70 crore per year whereas it was a sort of windfall in July.

APIIC zonal managers who made the record tax mop-up possible will be felicitated by chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy on August 15. APIIC Vice-Chairman and MD J.V.N. Subramanyam congratulated the officers on their achievement.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 1, 2022 9:32:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-apiics-tax-collection-in-july-stands-at-40-crore/article65711994.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY