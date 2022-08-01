Andhra Pradesh: APIIC’s tax collection in July stands at ₹40 crore

V. Raghavendra August 01, 2022

It is the highest-ever to be garnered in a month, says press release

The A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) collected property tax amounting to ₹40 crore, including ₹35 crore paid online, in July 2022 which according to an official release is the highest-ever tax garnered in a month in its history. It is due to the 5% discount offered on one-time tax payments made before July 31. A special drive undertaken from June 27 to July 31 evoked tremendous response from industrialists, the APIIC release said. Out of 15 zones, Visakhapatnam special zone stood on top with a tax collection of ₹13 crore followed by Tirupati with ₹8 crore and Visakhapatnam regular zone with ₹7 crore. Kakinada, Vijayawada and Srikakulam zones had a tax collection of ₹2 crore each. Earlier, the APIIC’s average tax collection was about ₹70 crore per year whereas it was a sort of windfall in July. APIIC zonal managers who made the record tax mop-up possible will be felicitated by chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy on August 15. APIIC Vice-Chairman and MD J.V.N. Subramanyam congratulated the officers on their achievement.



