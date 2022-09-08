Andhra Pradesh: APIIC to offer all its services online soon

At present, 14 of its services are being provided online

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 08, 2022 19:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) is gearing up to offer all its services online soon to reduce the need for physical interactions between the entrepreneurs and officers concerned to the extent possible.

Besides, it is developing a mobile application to make the services easily accessible.

APIIC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director J.V.N. Subramanyam said in a release that 14 services were already being provided online.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the initiative was launched four months ago, 389 applications had been received and 144 were approved.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“While a few of them have been sent back for want of additional information, the remaining are under consideration. The status of applications is regularly monitored and appeals are processed from time to time,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app