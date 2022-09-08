Andhra Pradesh: APIIC to offer all its services online soon

At present, 14 of its services are being provided online

At present, 14 of its services are being provided online

The A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) is gearing up to offer all its services online soon to reduce the need for physical interactions between the entrepreneurs and officers concerned to the extent possible.

Besides, it is developing a mobile application to make the services easily accessible.

APIIC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director J.V.N. Subramanyam said in a release that 14 services were already being provided online.

Since the initiative was launched four months ago, 389 applications had been received and 144 were approved.

“While a few of them have been sent back for want of additional information, the remaining are under consideration. The status of applications is regularly monitored and appeals are processed from time to time,” he said.