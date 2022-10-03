Andhra Pradesh: APIIC has provided employment to 1 lakh persons in eight years

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) has provided employment to 1 lakh persons on a realised investment of ₹1,05,907 crore in the last eight years (2014-22). It had incurred an expenditure of ₹2,079 crore during the period.

Since its inception on September 26, 1973 with an authorised capital of ₹20 crore and a paid-up capital of ₹16.33 crore, the APIIC has set up 465 industrial parks with an aggregate investment of ₹1.33 lakh crore so far. The employment generated stood at 20.66 lakh till 2014, according to a press release issued by the APIIC on the occasion of its Golden Jubilee year.

It was stated that the vastness of the APIIC spread over 55,660 acres of land. Anakapalli (1,672 acres), Hindupur (1,510 acres) and Tirupati (865 acres) were the top land acquisition zones post-bifurcation.

The APIIC has initiated and is successfully running the YSR electronics manufacturing cluster in 501 acres at Kopparthy in Kadapa district at a cost of ₹750 crore, YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub that spreads over 7,000 acres and Kris City in 2,500 acres at a cost of ₹1,500 crore.

It is in the process of developing three industrial corridors on a total stretch of 47,575 acres.

The APIIC provided 112 Million Litres per Day (MLD) water facility to Rayalaseema, including the Kopparthy, Orvakal and Gopavaram land parcels.

An ERP module and the single-window system are significant initiatives aimed at making transacting with the the APIIC a lot more easier, the release said.