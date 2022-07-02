Andhra Pradesh: APEAPCET-2022 from July 4

Elaborate arrangements made at 122 centres, two of them in Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET-2022) is scheduled to start from July 4.

At a press conference on Saturday, A.P. State Council of Higher Education Chairman Hemachandra Reddy said the council, in coordination with APOnline, had made elaborate arrangements at the 122 test centres (120 in Andhra Pradesh and two in Telangana).

Mr. Reddy said the notification for AP EAPCET-2022 was released on April 11, while the last date for receipt of online applications with late fee of ₹5,000 was July 1.

Students can download the hall-tickets from the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/eapcet, he said, informing that the last date for receipt of applications with a late fee of ₹10,000 was July 3. Students would write the examination in two sessions, 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Students of the engineering stream will write their examination in 10 sessions from July 4 to 8, while those seeking seats in Agriculture and Pharmacy colleges will write the examination on July 11 and 12.

He said this academic year, 100% weightage would be given to the marks obtained in the EAPCET only due to cancellation of the Intermediate exams on account of COVID-10 pandemic.

Mr. Reddy advised the students to ensure that the details printed in the hall-tickets were correct, and in case of any discrepancy, they should bring it to the notice of the APEAPCET helpline centre through e-mail.

Along with their hall-ticket, they should also bring a proof of identification (Passport / PAN card / Voter ID / Aadhaar card/ Driving Licence).