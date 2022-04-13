Andhra Pradesh: APCO store inaugurated at Vijayawada airport

Logo of Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society | Photo Credit: Wikipedia

April 13, 2022 23:15 IST

Inaugurating the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society showroom at Vijayawada International Airport, Gudivada Amarnath, Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce informed that the dues of handloom societies and weavers will be released soon

Mr. Amarnath was speaking after inaugurating the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) showroom at the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Wednesday.

Mr. Amarnath said the government was implementing various schemes for the weavers. He said ‘Nethanna Hastham’ scheme was drawing the attention of several States.

APCO chairman Chillapalli Mohan Rao said APCO brand was being taken to the people by setting up more branches in the State. He said APCO showrooms were opened in Guntur, Ongole and Kadapa. One more showroom would soon be opened on the Polyclinic Road in Vijayawada, he said.

APCO Managing Director Ch. Nagarani said new showrooms would be opened in Tirupati airport and Telangana soon.