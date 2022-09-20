Andhra Pradesh: APCC passes resolution for return of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president

Strategy planned to mobilise public support for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Andhra Pradesh

PCC president S. Sailajanath and Congress MP from Telangana N. Uttam Kumar Reddy at a meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has unanimously resolved to propose Rahul Gandhi’s name for the post of president of All-India Congress Committee (AICC). The decision was taken during a to meeting held by the APCC to plan its strategy for the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ launched by Mr. Gandhi.

The meeting presided over by APCC president S. Sailajanath was attended by senior leaders C.D. Meyyappan, Uttam Kumar Reddy and State Congress working president N. Thulasi Reddy among others.

Mr. Meyyappan urged the party leaders and activists to make concerted efforts to ensure a grand success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mr. Sailajanath said that it was imperative to make this march successful as it was meant to promote the concept of a ‘united country’. Referring to the 360 delegates who attended the meeting, he said each of them should mobilise at least 100 people so as to ensure 30,000 participants in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Workers irked

Even as the meeting was in progress, a group of party workers complained that non-locals were being given party posts and raised slogans against AICC secretary Christopher. Mr. Sailajanath pacified the workers, saying that it was natural for the workers to have differences of opinions. He assured them that he would take their grievances to the notice of the leadership.

The party would announce representatives of various committees being formed to look into various aspects of the yatra by Wednesday evening, he said, adding that the food committee would monitor food supply to 10,000 people daily.

He said the party would announce the names of the in-charges for 25 Parliamentary constituencies, adding that party’s senior leader Veerappa Moily would visit Anantapur on October 4.

He said that Mr. Rahul Gandhi should take over the reigns of the Congress again.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who has been appointed the coordinator for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the yatra said that the march evoked a good response from the people who were vexed with the BJP’s “communal” politics’.

Party leaders S. Prasad, Mastan Vali, Rudra Raju, Harsh Kumar and others also spoke in the meeting.