Andhra Pradesh: ANU to confer honorary doctorate on CJI

Justice Ramana to attend 38th and 39th convocation of the university on August 20

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
August 16, 2022 19:28 IST

Chief Justice of India N.V Ramana will be conferred Honoris Causa (an honorary doctorate) at the 38th and 39th convocation of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) to be conducted on August 20.

Justice Ramana will be the chief guest and receive the degree from Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who will attend the event in the capacity of the Chancellor of the university.

Justice Ramana is due to retire on August 26.

ANU Vice-Chancellor Rajasekhar Patteti said that the university was making elaborate arrangements for the programme.

