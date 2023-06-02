Andhra Pradesh: Annavaram temple to ban use of plastic water bottles from July 1

June 02, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - ANNAVARAM

Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam has decided to ban the use of plastic water bottles on the Annavaram hill and temple campus in Kakinada district from July 1. All the shops have been communicated to prepare for the ban. However, there would be no ban on plastic water bottles down the hill of Annavaram.

Temple Executive Officer S.S. Chandrasekhar Azad told The Hindu, “All the licensed shops on the Annavaram hill and temple campus have been told to prepare for the ban on plastic water bottles from July 1. We have decided to adopt the strategy on the lines of Tirumala, where plastic water bottles are banned.”

“We will introduce glass bottles to replace the plastic ones. We have six RO water plants on the Annavaram hill, from where the shops could procure water for the sales,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar Azad. The design of the glass bottles is a replica of those that are in use at Tirumala.

The shops would also be encouraged to procure and sell the glass bottles. The Devasthanam authorities are appealing to the devotees to note the decision and extend support to ban plastic on the temple campus.