Andhra Pradesh: Annamayya police step up vigil on online betting as IPL season set to begin

Special teams have been formed to identify gangs involved in online betting activities, says SP V. Harshavardhan Raju

March 30, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K Umashanker
Awareness camps on online betting will be organised at mandal level, says Annamayya district SP V. Harshavardhan Raju. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Annamayya district Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju has said that vigilance has been stepped up to check online betting on cricket matches, as the IPL season is all set to begin on March 31 (Friday).

Speaking to the media here on March 30 (Thursday), Mr. Harshavardhan Raju said that cybercriminals were trying to cash in on the IPL season by creating online betting apps. Usually, such apps come up with special offers and free betting options and people fall prey to such offers. People start online betting as a hobby before it becomes an addiction, the SP said.

Those addicted to online betting take huge loans with exorbitant rates of interest from private parties. After losing their money in the betting, they become prone to suicidal thoughts, the SP said and warned the public to stay away from the betting apps.

“Special teams have been formed to identify the gangs involved in online betting activities. Awareness camps will be organised by police personnel at the mandal level, targeting vulnerable groups such as students,” the SP said.

He appealed to the people to inform the police through ‘Dial 100’ or at their area police stations in case they get any information about the individuals or groups involved in betting activities.

