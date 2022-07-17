Andhra Pradesh: Anivara Asthanam celebrated with fervour in Tirumala

The accounts of the temple are presented to the Lord on the occasion

The annual Anivara Asthanam was celebrated at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday. The festival marks the commencement of the new financial year of the temple records.

Special rituals were performed to the processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts who were seated atop the Sarvabhoopala Vahanam at the Bangaru Vakili inside the temple.

The senior pontiff of the hill temple presented six pairs of silk vastrams of which four were adorned to the main deity and the rest to utsava deities.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Srirangam temple made the customary presentation of 'sare' (set of gift articles) on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.

Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, accompanied by Endowments Secretary Chandra Mohan and Commissioner Kumara Guruvan carried the gift articles in a procession from the Pedda Jeeyar mutt and handed them over to the authorities inside the hill temple.

Later in the evening, the procession of Pushpa Pallaki marked the religious proceedings. The utsava deities mounted atop the flower-bedecked palanquin were taken out in a grand procession along the mada streets encircling the sacred shrine.

According to TTD officials, 20 quintals of flowers were used to decorate the palanquin.