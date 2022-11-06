Andhra Pradesh: animal rights activists seek action against GSL medical college management for eliminating dogs with weapons

T. Appala Naidu RAJAHENDRAVARAM
November 06, 2022 20:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Animal Rights Activists stage protest against GSL college and hospital management for killing dogs with weapons, in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kakinada-based Animal Rescue Organisation founder-secretary Korabattula Gopal Rao on Sunday demanded legal action be taken against the GSL General Hospital and Medical College management for allegedly deploying a gang to eliminate dogs on the 100-acre campus near Rajamahendravaram.

On October 30, the gang eliminated 12 dogs by shooting them with countrymade guns in broad daylight on the college and hospital campus.

Till date, no action has reportedly been initiated by the police against the college management on the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
GSL medical college allegedly commissions gang to hunt dogs with country-made guns on campus, in East Godavari

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Mr. Gopala Rao said, “We condemn the act and demand legal action against the GSL management.”

Meanwhile, nearly 75 animal rights activists working in the Godavari region on Sunday protested against the GSL authorities for killing the dogs on the campus. The protest was held at the Pushkar Ghat here to raise the voice against cruelty to animals. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sources fighting the case told The Hindu on condition of anonymity that the GSL authorities have launched an internal investigation to trace the student who leaked the information to the animal rights bodies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app