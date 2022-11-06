Andhra Pradesh: animal rights activists seek action against GSL medical college management for eliminating dogs with weapons

Animal Rights Activists stage protest against GSL college and hospital management for killing dogs with weapons, in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Kakinada-based Animal Rescue Organisation founder-secretary Korabattula Gopal Rao on Sunday demanded legal action be taken against the GSL General Hospital and Medical College management for allegedly deploying a gang to eliminate dogs on the 100-acre campus near Rajamahendravaram.

On October 30, the gang eliminated 12 dogs by shooting them with countrymade guns in broad daylight on the college and hospital campus.

Till date, no action has reportedly been initiated by the police against the college management on the issue.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Mr. Gopala Rao said, “We condemn the act and demand legal action against the GSL management.”

Meanwhile, nearly 75 animal rights activists working in the Godavari region on Sunday protested against the GSL authorities for killing the dogs on the campus. The protest was held at the Pushkar Ghat here to raise the voice against cruelty to animals.

Sources fighting the case told The Hindu on condition of anonymity that the GSL authorities have launched an internal investigation to trace the student who leaked the information to the animal rights bodies.