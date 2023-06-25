Andhra Pradesh: Anil Kumar Yadav dares Anam Ramanarayana Reddy to contest from Nellore in 2024 elections

June 25, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - NELLORE

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator from Nellore P. Anil Kumar Yadav on June 25 (Sunday) challenged suspended party MLA from Venkatagiri and veteran political leader Anam Ramanarayana Reddy to enter the poll fray from Nellore city in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Anil Kumar asserted, “I am ready to quit politics on a permanent basis if Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy wrests the Nellore seat from me. I will end your political career in Nellore.”

It was unfortunate that the Venkatagiri MLA was speaking against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy without resigning as MLA, he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy told reporters that the ‘‘one chance given to Mr. .Jagan Mohan Reddy to head the government has proved costly for the people of the State.”

Corruption rampant: Anam

Corruption was rampant under the YSRCP regime and development had suffered a lot in the State, alleged Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy.

He alleged that his telephones had been tapped at the behest of the YSRCP leadership after he spoke against the mining, liquor and drug mafia ruling the roost in the State, including Nellore district.

The future of youth was being destroyed as smuggling of drugs, including ganja, remained unchecked in the State, he lamented.

Ruling YSRCP leaders were levelling “baseless allegations” against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) unable to digest the “tremendous response” to the Yuva Galam padayatra of party national general secretary N. Lokesh, the Venkatagiri MLA said.

“People are vexed with the YSRCP’s misrule,” said Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy, who had been taking part in the walkathon of Mr. Lokesh since it entered Nellore district on June 13.