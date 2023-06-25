HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Anil Kumar Yadav dares Anam Ramanarayana Reddy to contest from Nellore in 2024 elections

The Nellore YSR Congress Party MLA says he is ready to quit politics if the suspended party legislator from Venkatagiri wins

June 25, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator from Nellore P. Anil Kumar Yadav on June 25 (Sunday) challenged suspended party MLA from Venkatagiri and veteran political leader Anam Ramanarayana Reddy to enter the poll fray from Nellore city in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Anil Kumar asserted, “I am ready to quit politics on a permanent basis if Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy wrests the Nellore seat from me. I will end your political career in Nellore.”

It was unfortunate that the Venkatagiri MLA was speaking against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy without resigning as MLA, he added.

“The ‘one chance’ given to Jagan Mohan Reddy to head the government has proved costly for the people of the State.”Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Venkatagiri MLA

Meanwhile, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy told reporters that the ‘‘one chance given to Mr. .Jagan Mohan Reddy to head the government has proved costly for the people of the State.”

Corruption rampant: Anam

Corruption was rampant under the YSRCP regime and development had suffered a lot in the State, alleged Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy.

He alleged that his telephones had been tapped at the behest of the YSRCP leadership after he spoke against the mining, liquor and drug mafia ruling the roost in the State, including Nellore district.

The future of youth was being destroyed as smuggling of drugs, including ganja, remained unchecked in the State, he lamented.

Ruling YSRCP leaders were levelling “baseless allegations” against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) unable to digest the “tremendous response” to the Yuva Galam padayatra of party national general secretary N. Lokesh, the Venkatagiri MLA said.

“People are vexed with the YSRCP’s misrule,” said Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy, who had been taking part in the walkathon of Mr. Lokesh since it entered Nellore district on June 13.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.