Andhra Pradesh and Telangana need to settle the allocation of surplus Krishna waters, says Kiran Kumar Reddy

June 20, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should settle the allocation of surplus Krishna river waters as the Brijesh Kumar Committee had divided it “quite unscientifically,” and if that was not done, 25 lakh acres, which the surplus waters could irrigate, would not get a drop of water, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader N. Kiran Kumar Reddy said on June 20 (Tuesday).

Addressing the party’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’, a public meeting, here, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said great injustice had been done by dividing the unified Andhra Pradesh and depriving the State of the surplus waters by the CWC.

“The YSRCP government has totally ignored the irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, and does not allow progress of the Polavaram project,” he alleged.

“Polavaram can bring 7.25 lakh acres of new ayacut and stabilise 25 lakh acres in the Godavari and Krishna deltas together,” but the YSRCP government “does not understand anything and has just ignored the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Project, Tungabhadra Canal project, the Galeru-Nagari, the Telugu Ganga and other projects,” he said.

The people of the State should wisely select the right party in the next elections and strengthen the BJP and the government at the Centre, he added.

BJP State in-charge Sunil Deodhar and party State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy spoke.