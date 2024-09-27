ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka ink MoU to address wildlife and forest management challenges

Published - September 27, 2024 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Karnataka government to train 25 mahouts and kavadis identified by the Andhra Pradesh government to improve their skills in handling and managing Kumki elephants

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief minister K. Pawan Kalyan and Karnataka Forest Minister Eswar B Khandre during the signing of MoU in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka governments have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for cooperation between the Forest Departments to address wildlife and forest management challenges. 

The MoU was signed by A.P. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Chiranjeevi Choudhary, and Karnataka PCCF and HoFF Brijesh Kumar Dixit in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Karnataka Forests Minister Eswar B Khandre here on  Friday.

As per the MoU, both the State governments will focus on key areas such as human-elephant conflict, training and capacity building, skill development, deployment of Kumki (trained) elephants, real-time information sharing of elephant migration, prevention of red sanders and sandalwood smuggling, and wildlife poaching. The Karnataka government will train 25 mahouts and kavadis identified by the Andhra Pradesh government to improve their skills in handling and managing Kumki elephants. Karnataka government will also share IT initiatives and software applications to enhance the management and protection of forests and wildlife, and improve human resource management. 

Satellite technology

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the MoU was the first of its kind in the country. The advanced forest protection techniques employed by Karnataka, include the use of satellite technology to detect even the felling of a single tree. He stressed the need for Andhra Pradesh to adopt similar technology, especially in regions like Chittoor, Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam, where elephants are destroying crops and, in some cases, claiming human lives. He said the previous YSRCP government failed to enter into such MoU.

Smuggling of red sanders

Answering a query, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “We are aware that the smugglers from Tamil Nadu have  a role in the smuggling of red sanders from Andhra Pradesh. In next phase, we will take up the issue wth the Tamil Nadu government and take necessary steps. Red sanders worth ₹100 crore were smuggled to Karnataka.”

Mr. Eswar Khandre said that the Karnataka goverment would deploy four Kumki elephants before Dasara to tackle the elephant migration issue. The elephant presence was important in Dasara festivities in Karnataka. Some more Kumki elephants would be sent after Dasara festival.  

He also stressed the need for a joint task force to address the wildlife poaching and smuggling activities. 

Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary (Forests and Environment) Ananta Ramu, Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary Manjunath Prasad and others were present.

