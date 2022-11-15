Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur will have Smart Street soon, says Mayor

November 15, 2022 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Anantapur will have a ‘Smart Street’, thanks to the Anantapur Municipal Corporation that proposes to arrange facilities for public and improve greenery along the 1.5 k.m. stretch from the junction near Collector’s Office to the JNTU Anantapur University Campus.

Anantapur Mayor Mohammad Waseem Salim told The Hindu that ₹2 crore will be spent on the project. “We will arrange footpaths, bus shelters, side drains and central lighting and greenery up to the turning point for Super Specialty Hospital near JNTUA Campus,” Mr. Waseem said.

The road connecting NTR Marg from the RTC Bus stand to the NH 544 D Tadipatri Road, which was opened recently, has reduced the traffic congestion in the old city, he said. The Mayor said that another ₹25 crore was expected as special grant from the State government for improving internal roads and drains in the city.

The AMC has earmarked ₹20 lakh per ward secretariat to address issues flagged during the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme, he said.

While ₹300 crore was being spent on the expansion of the existing Government General Hospital in the city, ₹80 lakh each was being spent for upgrading six Urban Health Centres. About ₹5 crore will be spent on repairing works on damages incurred during the flood.

While the AMC does not have any open stadium under its control, it has set up one basketball court and three cricket net-practice courts at Kovur Nagar, Nayanagar and Housing Board Colony.

Another major work that has taken place in the recent days is giving finality to the dumping yard by digesting 80% of the Legacy Waste through Bio Mining process, he said. Tenders were invited for taking up of similar process for the fresh waste generated now. Another ₹60 lakh has been spent on improving the water supply quality and changing the filter beds, he added.

