Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur RTC announces 10% concession in fares on 5 routes

The revised fares will be applicable only for those travelling on days other than Fridays and Sundays

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
September 05, 2022 21:27 IST

APSRTC Anantapur Regional Manager Sumanth R. Adoni speaking to mediapersons on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The Anantapur region of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation(APSRTC) has announced a 10% concession in fares for all passengers travelling on five routes with immediate effect. 

Regional Manager Sumanth R. Adoni said that the benefit would be applicable during travel on both sides in Vennela and Indra services from Tadipatri to Hyderabad and Anantapur to Tirupati, Anantapur to Vijayawada, Anantapur to Hyderabad, and Anantapur to Bengaluru. The revised fares will be applicable only for those travelling on days other than Fridays and Sundays. 

Meanwhile, the RTC cargo services are expanding fast and the number of bookings is increasing by the day, Mr. Sumanth said. To meet the new demand, a new storage shed (90 feet X 30 feet) is being constructed at the cost of ₹30 lakh, he told The Hindu.

While in Anantapur district, there are close to 2,000 cargo bookings a day fetching RTC ₹2.4 lakh income, in Sri Sathya Sai district there are 400 bookings a day fetching the corporation ₹72,000 income. 

Anantapur district will receive 21 hired buses this week for running on different routes. Of them, three have already arrived and pressed into service, said the Regional Manager.

The region was running buses on 195 routes making 2,960 trips a day utilising 513 of its own buses. It is carrying 1.28 lakh passengers every day with buses covering close to 2 lakh km.

