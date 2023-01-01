ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur RTA achieves 86% revenue collection target this year

January 01, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ways to find solution to traffic problems in the city to be discussed at Road Safety Meeting

Ramesh Susarla

The Anantapur Road Transport Authority has identified four prominent junctions in the city which had turned an irritant for people due to traffic snarls. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The Anantapur Road Transport Authority achieved 86.71% of its revenue collection target set for the district for 2022 and 213.64% of its target set for detection (penalties).

Anantapur Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad said here on Saturday that they had identified four prominent junctions in Anantapur, which had turned an irritant for people due to traffic snarls.

At the majority of the junctions, traffic signals have been installed, but are not operational for past four years. Tapovanam Junction (on National Highway 44) is most accident prone, but no corrective measures have been ever initiated for closing the local intera-city traffic across the highway, he said. Pangal Road Junction and Y-Junction near Collectorate are two other junctions that need to be improve. The RTA has also identified the Pavithra Junction for improvement in all aspects, he said.

“We will propose engineering improvement, traffic diversions or other corrections at the District Road Safety Meeting that is scheduled to be held on January 4,” Mr. Prasad said and hoped that these suggestions would help in streamlining the traffic.

The department had collected ₹121.38 crore in the current financial year till November-end against an annual target of ₹206.42 crore (₹139.98 cr. proportionate target).

Out of this amount, ₹29.16 crore was the quarterly tax collection registering 75.19% of target. A total of ₹16.52 crore was collected against a target of ₹7.73cr in detection (penalties during checks). 

There was a downtrend in road accidents, he said. There were 292 fatal accidents this year as against 318 last year and 242 non-fatal accidents against 274 last year.

The number of deaths in accidents were 323 this year against 351 last year and number of injuries were 579 against 658 last year, the DTC observed.

