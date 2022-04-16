Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur police deny they stopped the vehicle in which baby was brought

April 16, 2022 19:14 IST

The Anantapur district police had no role in stopping the vehicle in which the 8-month-old baby was brought from Cherlopalli to RDT Hospital in Kalyandurg, or causing any delay due to the placement of barricades for the victory rally of newly appointed Minister Usha Sricharan’s on Friday evening., claimed Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said the baby’s maternal uncle had brought the patient on a two-wheeler starting at Cherlopalli at 6.10 p.m. on Friday and reached the RDT Hospital, 27 km away, at 6.50 p.m., displaying the GPS coordinates of the vehicle from the cellphone towers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Showing two CCTV camera footages at the house of the Minister in Kalyandurg, he said the barricades were placed only to stop four-wheelers and lorries so that other traffic in the town was not affected. “Our personnel did not stop them anywhere, in fact, they helped him reach faster by showing him the way,” the SP claimed.

He said the aggrieved parents for reasons unknown had resorted to dharna one hour after the girl was declared dead at 7.18 p.m. by RDT doctors. They were offered an ambulance to take the body, but they left in their own autorickshaw and sat on a dharna near the RTC Bus station, the SP said.

Mr. Fakeerappa urged the people not to politicise the issue by circulating false information through social media or mainstream media.