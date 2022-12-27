ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur district administration launches app for easy redressal of grievances

December 27, 2022 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The app reduces the need for a person to visit office to submit their grievances

Ramesh Susarla

A screenshot of Aarogya Anantapuramu app, launched for public grievance redressal in Anantapur district. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Anantapur district administration launched a mobile application, Aarogya Anantapuramu, for people in the district to lodge a complaint and get their grievances redressed.

As part of the National Consumer Week that began on December 24, the administration is raising awareness among people on how to redress their concerns using the app.

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, while speaking to a group of citizens in Anantapur on Tuesday, said the app was designed to make it easier for people to voice their concerns and also to provide transparency and accountability in dealing with their problems.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The app reduces the need for a person to visit the office for Spandana(a grievance redressal programme) on Mondays as one can just register oneself on the app using details such as name and phone number and proceed to lodge a complaint online.

At present, grievances regarding the services of 12 departments are accepted on the app: Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, District Supply office, DRDA, Drug Inspector, Education, Food Safety, Health, Horticulture, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), State Commercial Tax Department, Weights and Measures (Legal Metrology).

The app takes geographical location before submitting a grievance. In case of difficulty, one can dial 8500292992 or mail to: aarogyaatp1@gmail.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US