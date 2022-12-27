HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Anantapur district administration launches app for easy redressal of grievances

The app reduces the need for a person to visit office to submit their grievances

December 27, 2022 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
A screenshot of Aarogya Anantapuramu app, launched for public grievance redressal in Anantapur district.

A screenshot of Aarogya Anantapuramu app, launched for public grievance redressal in Anantapur district. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Anantapur district administration launched a mobile application, Aarogya Anantapuramu, for people in the district to lodge a complaint and get their grievances redressed.

As part of the National Consumer Week that began on December 24, the administration is raising awareness among people on how to redress their concerns using the app.

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, while speaking to a group of citizens in Anantapur on Tuesday, said the app was designed to make it easier for people to voice their concerns and also to provide transparency and accountability in dealing with their problems.

The app reduces the need for a person to visit the office for Spandana(a grievance redressal programme) on Mondays as one can just register oneself on the app using details such as name and phone number and proceed to lodge a complaint online.

At present, grievances regarding the services of 12 departments are accepted on the app: Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, District Supply office, DRDA, Drug Inspector, Education, Food Safety, Health, Horticulture, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), State Commercial Tax Department, Weights and Measures (Legal Metrology).

The app takes geographical location before submitting a grievance. In case of difficulty, one can dial 8500292992 or mail to: aarogyaatp1@gmail.com.

