Andhra Pradesh an ‘Emerging Startup Ecosystem’

July 07, 2022 04:10 IST

It is one of the four States bracketed under the category in States’ Startup Ranking-2021

Andhra Pradesh has been ranked as an ‘Emerging Startup Ecosystem’ in the States’ Startup Ranking-2021 released recently by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India.

Thirty-one States and Union Territories were assessed for their performance under the States’ Startup Ranking Framework, and they were ranked in five categories — Best Performer, Top Performers, Leaders, Aspiring Leaders, and Emerging Startup Ecosystems.

Along with Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Mizoram and Ladakh were recognised as Emerging Startup Ecosystems.

Three States were named Best Performers, five Top Performers, eight Leaders and 11 Aspiring Leaders in the country.

As per the rankings report, the Government of A.P. had taken praiseworthy initiatives such as building a robust startup portal with access to information to all startups in the State and fostering capacities of enablers through exposure and knowledge sessions.

Of the seven reform areas in which A.P. participated, the State scored zero percentile in access to market, incubation support, funding support and mentorship support compared to the other States and UTs.

In Institutional Support, the State scored 6th percentile, 2nd percentile in Fostering Innovation and Enterpreneurship and 20th percentile in Capacity Building of enablers.