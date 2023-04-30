HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Amid speculation of his arrest, Y.S. Avinash Reddy takes part in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme

April 30, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy participating in the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme on Sunday.

MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy participating in the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme on Sunday.

Even as speculation was rife about his arrest by the CBI in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy spent Sunday in the presence of his constituents by participating in the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme.

After quite some time, Mr. Reddy was seen mingling with the crowd during the flagship programme meant to take the party’s development agenda among the masses.

Draping the party’s shawl, Mr. Reddy visited Ayyavaripalle in Vempalle mandal of Kadapa parliamentary constituency.

“Our government’s agenda is to ensure that the fruits of development reach every household,” he told the public during his door-to-door visit.

However, the MP’s presence in the remote mandal amid speculation of his arrest surprised even his close followers and mandal-level party office-bearers.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.