Andhra Pradesh: Amid speculation of his arrest, Y.S. Avinash Reddy takes part in ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme

April 30, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KADAPA

Even as speculation was rife about his arrest by the CBI in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy spent Sunday in the presence of his constituents by participating in the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme.

After quite some time, Mr. Reddy was seen mingling with the crowd during the flagship programme meant to take the party’s development agenda among the masses.

Draping the party’s shawl, Mr. Reddy visited Ayyavaripalle in Vempalle mandal of Kadapa parliamentary constituency.

“Our government’s agenda is to ensure that the fruits of development reach every household,” he told the public during his door-to-door visit.

However, the MP’s presence in the remote mandal amid speculation of his arrest surprised even his close followers and mandal-level party office-bearers.