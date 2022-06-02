Andhra Pradesh: Ambulance with advanced life support facilities flagged off in Kurnool

It was purchased with MPLADS funds sanctioned by Rajaya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu

An ambulance equipped with advanced life support facilities, which was purchased with the MPLADS funds sanctioned by Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu, was flagged off by Collector P. Koteswara Rao in Kurnool on Thursday.

Mr. Prabhu, whose retirement is due in July, sanctioned ₹2.86 crore for 13 ambulances, to be utilised by the 13 undivided districts in the State in 2016. Each ambulance is equipped with a ventilator, an advanced life support system, oxygen cylinder, monitor and other accessories and the estimated cost of each ambulance is ₹22 lakh.

The ambulance will be manned by trained paramedical staff round-the-clock in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. Chief personnel officer Appalakonda, DM&HO Rama Giddaiah, and DCHS Ramji Naik were present on the occasion.