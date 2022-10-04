Andhra Pradesh: Ambedkar varsity V-C stresses need for promoting traditional social science courses

At a time when the demand for job-oriented courses is rising, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao stressed the need for promoting social science courses such as sociology, history political science, economics, philosophy and anthropology.

Mr. Venkata Rao, who keeps a track of evolving trends in the field of education, said: “It has become difficult for many degree and post graduate colleges to continue teaching these courses due to the drop in admissions.”

A similar trend can be seen in the engineering field too, as the demand for computer science(CSE) and information technology courses has overshadowed the other branches, like civil engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, he said.

“Many colleges have started additional sections for CSE,” said Mr. Venkata Rao while speaking to The Hindu.

He urged the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to promote other courses too as they were also important in smooth functioning of various industries and companies. He added that the CSE and IT alone would not ensure jobs.

“The concept of education has changed. Both parents and students ignored the fact that the purpose of education is acquiring knowledge. Our university will bring the issues to the notice of higher authorities and government,” said Mr. Venkata Rao.