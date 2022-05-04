Andhra Pradesh: Ambedkar Gurukul entrance exam results released

Rank cards can be downloaded from https://apgpcet.apcfss.in.

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna on Wednesday released results of the entrance examinations conducted for admission to fifth and intermediate classes in Ambedkar Gurukuls.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that 61,670 students had submitted applications for 14,940 seats in the fifth class, while 42,831 students had applied for 13,560 Intermediate seats.

The entrance examinations were conducted in 188 centres across the State on April 24. The rank cards can be downloaded from the website https://apgpcet.apcfss.in . The examinations results were being sent to the students through SMSes. In view of the demand, the seats would be increased wherever there was a possibility, he said.

The government was providing quality education, nutritious food, safety, cosmetics allowance to students. Laboratory experiments at the Atal Tinkering Labs, training in computers, self-defense techniques, yoga, sports, hereditary skills and English language to the students.

Social Welfare Secretary M. Mallikarjuna Naik, Ambedkar Gurukul Secretary R. Pavana Murthy and others were present on the occasion.