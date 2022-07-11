Andhra Pradesh: Amarnath pilgrim’s body to be brought to Rajamahendravaram today

No information on another missing pilgrim from the city

No information on another missing pilgrim from the city

The body of Gunisetty Sudha, who was killed in a landslide at Amarnath, would reach Rajamahendravaram on July 12, East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha said on Monday.

Sudha’s body was found on Monday during a rescue operation. She is one of two women from East Godavari district who were washed away in the flash floods that struck the holy cave.

“The woman’s body will reach Rajamahendravaram by road on Tuesday,” Ms. Madhavilatha said.

Another woman, Kotha Parvathi of Rajamahendravaram, continues to be missing. Her husband Markandeyulu has been sent to New Delhi to join the search for her.