Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati will soon buzz with activity, says Urban Development Minister Suresh

May 31, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

There will be brisk activity, and massive mobilisation of men and material, and shifting of people in the new colonies in Amaravati shortly.

The government will be constructing housing colonies, laying roads, and developing plots for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) as well as farmers, says Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh.

Sharing the developmental plan and priorities of the government with The Hindu, Mr. Suresh said, “Major public activity will be seen in Amaravati. People are ready to come and live in the colonies. Apart from the 50,000 sites (allotted for EWS) where the government will be building houses, we have about 5,000 APTIDCO flats, which will be given to the beneficiaries. Despite having the EWS clause in the Amaravati master plan, the previous government could not do it for some reason.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will be lot of activity visible in the R5 Zone and other regions in Amaravati. The EWS colonies to be created in 1,400 acres will have self-sufficient infrastructure. Schools, hospitals, parks, safe drinking water, pollution-free avenues will be created near all the residential locations,” he said.

“The construction activity will begin in July, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Other infrastructure works such as roads and residential buildings will begin soon. The financial plan is also in place,” he said.

“We have already started monetisation of land for the purpose. Plots are notified for auction at Navuluru, Ibrahimpatnam and three other locations, and the proceeds will be used for infrastructure development in Amaravati. About ₹500 crore will be raised in the first phase to meet the expenses. ”Audimulapu SureshMinister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development

“We have already started monetisation of land for the purpose. Plots are notified for auction at Navuluru, Ibrahimpatnam and three other locations, and the proceeds will be used for infrastructure development in Amaravati. About ₹500 crore will be raised in the first phase to meet the expenses. This apart, we are also approaching JAICO, HUDCO, PFC, AIIB, ADB, Government of India and other agencies for financial assistance, and the prospects of mobilising money are bright,” the Minister said.

The recent release of ₹10,000 crore towards revenue deficit reimbursement by the Centre was a big relief in this regard, he added.

Returnable plots for farmers

“The government is also working on development of returnable plots to the farmers who contributed land to Amaravati,” Mr. Suresh said.

“We will fulfil all the obligations towards farmers who contributed land for Amaravati. The plots will be developed and handed over to them within the stipulated time as per the agreement. We are already paying annuity to the farmers regularly. This is the eighth consecutive year the government has paid the annuity,” Mr. Suresh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.