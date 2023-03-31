ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati protest can continue for one lakh days as TDP’s political interests are at stake, says Sajjala

March 31, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - GUNTUR

There is no participation of the poor in the agitation, as it is a political activity being spearheaded by neo-rich people, alleges the YSRCP leader

Sambasiva Rao M.

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Terming the Amaravati protests as a ‘neo-rich people’s political activity,” YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged on Friday that there was no participation of poor people in the agitation.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had been encouraging the agitation in the name of the Amaravati farmers, and all his supporters had joined hands.

“When the court directed the agitating people to show their identities during the padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli, they did not reveal. Instead, they cancelled the padayatra abruptly, which itself exposed that it was a paid political agitation,” he said.

Mr. Ramarkishna Reddy further said that such protests could continue for one lakh days, and not just for 1,200 days, as TDP’s political interests were at stake.

Reacting to the attack on BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, the YSRCP leader maintained that “there is no meaning in calling it as an attack by YSRCP leaders.”

“Where is the need for it? The opposition party leaders used abusive and provocative language at the artificially developed agitation. They were in the trap of TDP president and provoking people. When the public tried to restrain such criticism, the opposition leaders attacked them. Later, the same leaders approached the media and claimed that they were attacked by the ruling party leaders,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

