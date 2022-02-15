Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati farmers urge APCRDA to revive works in capital region

Seek information on the position of lands given for capital

Farmers of Amaravati and members of Amaravati Rajadhani Ikya Karyacharana Samithi (JAC) on Tuesday urged the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to give them complete information on the position of the lands given the erstwhile government in the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) for construction of a new capital city of the State.

In a representation made to the CRDA Commissioner, they raised concerns over reports appearing the media about the CRDA pledging certain lands under LPS in favour of HUDCO to release the earlier mortgaged land. They said they wanted to know if these loans were used exclusively for construction of the capital city or diverted for other welfare schemes of the government.

They said all construction activity at the capital region was abruptly stopped and absence of any monitoring of the unfinished buildings had given ample scope for theft of the construction material such as steel, gravel, metal, black soil, sand and even furniture and various fittings. Lack of supervision had also led to unauthorized occupation of the lands.

Pension

Many assigned land farmers who participated in the LPS had not been getting the promised annuity, while the ₹2,500 monthly pension for the landless poor was not reaching them every month in the last two years. They said since the amount was inadequate, it should be enhanced to ₹5,000 and paid promptly every month.

They said in villages like Penumaka, Undavalli, Nidamarru and Yerrabalem, plots allotment had not been taken up so far. They said banks were not ready to consider the farmers’ returnable lands as surety for education or housing loans, as construction activity had come to a grinding halt.

They urged the CRDA to immediately take up works relating to Phase-I including roads and bridges, storm water drains, sewer network, RCC duct and water supply and under LPS infrastructure, initiate works of bituminous top and cement concrete roads, storm water drains, sewer network and water supply.