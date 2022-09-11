Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati farmers trying to create unrest, alleges Thammineni

He accuses Naidu of being behind the farmers’ Maha Padayatra

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM
September 11, 2022 21:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Legislative Assembly Speaker and Amadalavalasa MLA Thammineni Seetharam on Sunday accused the Amaravati farmers of trying to create unrest among the people with their Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli from September 12.

Addressing the media, Mr. Seetharam said the farmers were taking out the padayatra at the behest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision to develop three capitals for the benefit of all the regions. The farmers, with the support of the TDP, planned the Maha Padayatra to prevent development of the North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. They are shedding crocodile tears to gain sympathy from the people of the North Andhra region,” Mr. Seetharam said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government should thwart the farmers’ plan to create unrest,” he said, and added that Mr. Naidu would have to own up responsibility should there be any untoward incident during the farmers’ walkathon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app