Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati farmers trying to create unrest, alleges Thammineni

He accuses Naidu of being behind the farmers’ Maha Padayatra

Legislative Assembly Speaker and Amadalavalasa MLA Thammineni Seetharam on Sunday accused the Amaravati farmers of trying to create unrest among the people with their Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli from September 12.

Addressing the media, Mr. Seetharam said the farmers were taking out the padayatra at the behest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision to develop three capitals for the benefit of all the regions. The farmers, with the support of the TDP, planned the Maha Padayatra to prevent development of the North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. They are shedding crocodile tears to gain sympathy from the people of the North Andhra region,” Mr. Seetharam said.

“The government should thwart the farmers’ plan to create unrest,” he said, and added that Mr. Naidu would have to own up responsibility should there be any untoward incident during the farmers’ walkathon.