Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati farmers to take out padayatra to Arasavalli from September 12 

The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) is organising a padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district, where the noted Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple is located, beginning September 12 as a part of its campaign against the proposed three capitals as the government shows no signs of backing off from its controversial stand.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Thursday, APS convener A. Siva Reddy said the fight against setting up the Executive, Legislative and Judicial capitals had been going on for close to a year now.

The farmers had not given up yet as the development of Amaravati, for which they contributed their fertile lands, came to a grinding halt due to the Chief Minister’s “impractical idea of multiple capitals.”

Mr. Siva Reddy expressed regret that the government disregarded even the Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict in the case and was still stubborn on the issue.

Mr. Siva Reddy said all the parties, barring the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), were in favour of development of Amaravati as the single capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The government tried all the tricks up its sleeve to suppress the farmers’ agitation. The protestors were implicated in false cases But, the resolve to fight for Amaravati could not be broken, Mr. Siva Reddy asserted.

APS leaders Gadde Tirupati Rao, Dhanekula Rama Rao, Melam Bhagya Rao and Swarajya Rao were among those present.