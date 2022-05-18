Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati farmers submit memorandum to CRDA Commissioner

‘Convene regular meetings to sort out pending issues’

A delegation of the Rajadhani Rythu Ikya Karyacharana Committee on Wednesday submitted a memorandum containing 20 demands to Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner Vivek Yadav and requested him to convene regular meetings to sort out the pending issues.

The delegation comprising B. Ramesh Babu, J. Chalapathi Rao, K. Rajasekhar Reddy, Umamaheswara Rao, Syam Kishore, K. Satish Chandra, A. Ganesh Prasad, D. Rama Rao and B. Narasimha Rao appreciated Mr. Yadav for making efforts to develop the capital region as notified in the masterplan.

The main demands are to facilitate the commencement of all projects of Central and State government institutions, complete pending land acquisition by providing an opportunity to farmers to participate in land pooling scheme, construct all roads and to create infrastructure in the capital city as directed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, form layouts with all amenities, regularise assigned and grant land and pay annuity on such land, construct Assembly, High Court and Raj Bhavan and to complete the construction of residential quarters for High Court judges, MLCs and MLAs and IAS officers.