Andhra Pradesh: Amaravati farmers continue protest against move to allot house sites for EWS in R5 Zone

May 10, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

The farmers charge the government with altering the original Master Plan, as per which an IT and Electronics City is to be developed in the zone

Sambasiva Rao M.

Layouts being developed in the R5 Zone in Amaravati, where housing plots are proposed to be distributed to the poor.

The Amaravati farmers and farmers’ unions were continuing their relay fast against the government’s decision to allot housing sites in the R5 Zone on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada Sudhakar, president of the Amaravati farmers’ JAC, alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was conspiring against the capital city, and hence changed the Master Plan to allot plots to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the area initially meant for the development of IT and Electronics City.

“As per the original Master Plan, the government can allocate house sites to the poor in the R3 Zone, but the Chief Minister is keen on giving lands in the R5 Zone, which is mandated for the development of the IT and Electronics City,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

The farmers staged protests on the stretches in which the government was developing layouts in various locations of the capital city.

Meanwhile, the police foiled the indefinite fast launched by the A.P. Parirakshana Samiti president Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao.

He was opposing the government’s move to allot residential plots to the EWS in the R5 Zone in the Amaravati capital city.

The police issued a notice to Mr. Srinivasa Rao under Section 149 of the CrPC, and said that he did not have prior permission for participating in any protest in the Amaravati capital region.

He was arrested near the residence of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and shifted to the Tadepalli police station.

