Andhra Pradesh allows ₹50 hike on ‘Acharya’ film tickets

The State government has permitted the makers and exhibitors of “Acharya” movie to increase the ticket price by ₹50 for 10 days. The film starring Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan is scheduled to be released on April 29.

Meanwhile, cinema theatres have already opened bookings with enhanced ticket prices as per the order issued by the State government.

As per the GO issued by the State, the film had been considered as 'Super High Budget Film', a categorisation of films whose budget is more than ₹100 crore, excluding the remuneration of lead cast and director.